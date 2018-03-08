Shoojit Sircar didn’t let Varun Dhawan sleep for a week, and the reason will amaze you

As we all know, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s directorial venture October, hence the anticipation for the film is on the peak. However, as per the latest report, director Shoojit Sircar didn’t let Varun Dhawan sleep for an entire week. Isn’t that strange?

Well, according to a leading tabloid, actor Varun Dhawan was asked to try and not sleep for an entire week or just sleep for 1-2 hours per day for a week. In a candid chat with a leading tabloid, Shoojit told, “In October, a couple of scenes featuring Varun required extensive emotional outbursts that would exhaust him out and I needed this to reflect in his body language and eyes, coupled with a tired voice. During the process, I taught him to meditate too.”

When PinkVilla asked Varun about October film’s impact on him, he said, “This film has had such a big impact on me that after finishing the shoot, there were days when I was just alone. I couldn’t meet people. I didn’t want to interact too much with people and I just felt that…I was just viewing my life and I was like why am I living it in this way and I made some changes to what kind of person I am. I’ve tried to put that back in my work. It’s almost like someone put a reset button on me.”

October also stars Banita Sandhu and it is all set to hit the screens on April 13, 2018.