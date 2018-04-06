Sholay’s prisoner Raj Kishore dies because of heart attack at the age of 85

Veteran actor Raj Kishore, who had played a prisoner in Sholay, passed away on April 6. Raj died at the age of 85. As per the reports, Raj passed away due to a heart attack on early Friday morning. The actor’s last rites were performed at Aarey Crematorium, Mumbai, Friday morning itself.

It is still not known whether Raj was suffering from any serious health issue or had a history of heart disease.

Besides ‘Sholay’, Raj featured in films like ‘Padosan’, ‘Aasmaan’, ‘Bombay To Goa’, ‘Deewar’, ‘Hare Rame Hare Krishna’ and ‘Karan Arjun’. Raj had worked with almost all big B-town stars starting from the 1960s to the 1980s. However, he is best known for his characters in ‘Sholay’ and ‘Padosan’.