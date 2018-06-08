Shocking! Yami Gautam’s sister Surilie asked to leave restaurant for not wearing pants; watch video

Recently, Yami Gautam’s sister Surilie Gautam has experienced one of the worst days of his life as she was asked to leave the restaurant. Yes, this worst nightmare happened with Surilie in a restaurant in Serbia as she was asked to leave the restaurant for not wearing pants. Isn’t that weird?

Well, Yami shot an Instagram video of Surilie informing why she couldn’t get into a restaurant.

Check out the video here:

(Video credit: Bollywood Life)

We can see how Surilie is taking this incident sporting. After all, she got all these qualities from Yami only. Well, Surilie is accompanying Yami in Serbia where she is already shooting for Vicky Kaushal’s URI.

In fact, Surilie will debut in Bollywood with Battle In Saragarhi, to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film has Randeep Hooda playing the lead character.