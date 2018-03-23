Shocking! Veteran actress Daisy Irani reveals she was raped at the age of six

Veteran actress Daisy Irani recently made a shocking revelation that she was raped at the age of six at an outdoor shoot of the film Hum Panchhi Ek Daal Ke in Chennai (then Madras).

While talking to noted journalist Khalid Mohammad in Mumbai Mirror, Daisy narrated that shocking incident of her childhood. She said, “The man who did this was supposed to be my guardian. He accompanied me to a film shoot (Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke) in Madras. One night in the hotel room he violated me, hit me with a belt and warned me that he would kill me if I ever told anyone about what had happened.”

Daisy Irani, who is also known as the maternal grandmother of Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar, expressed that #MeToo Campaign influenced her to express her traumatic experience of her childhood.

Further speaking about that shocking incident, Daisy Irani told Mumbai Mirror, “That man is dead and gone. His name was Nazar, he was related to the famous singer Zohrabai Ambalewaali. Obviously, he had contacts in the film industry. My mother was hell-bent on making me a star. I made my debut in the Marathi movie, Baby. So Uncle Nazar (she rolls her eyes here) had accompanied me to the shoot of Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke in Madras. I can recall the incident only in flashes, but I do remember the killing pain, and the visual of him belting me. The next morning, I was back at the studio as if nothing had happened. For years, I couldn’t dare to tell my mother about what he had done.”

Daisy’s revelations have again brought to the fore the dark side of Bollywood related to sexual abuse that is believed to have existed in the industry since ages.