Shocking! ‘Two unnamed suspicious individuals tried to get into my house’, says Tanushree Dutta

Problems for actress Tanushree Dutta are increasing day-by-day. After a series of allegations on Nana Patekar during a song shoot of the film Horn Ok Pleassss! (2008), the former Miss India has been facing many threats for being vocal about the actor and political party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

Ever since Tanushree spoke about the entire brawl, many Bollywood celebs have been expressing their concern and voicing their opinion about an issue. However, as per Tanushree’s latest statement, it seems like she is right now experiencing a lot of problem at her house. She revealed that she has been slapped with 2 legal notices by Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri. Now the actress also speaks of two unnamed suspicious individuals who tried to get into her house.

Tanushree Dutta’s latest statement:

I have been slapped with two legal notices today. One from Nana Patekar and another from Vivek Agnihotri. This is the price you pay for speaking out against harassment, humiliation and injustice in India. Both Nana’s and Vivek Agnihotris teams are on a smear campaign against me by constructing outright lies and misinformation on social media platforms and other public platforms. Their supporters are coming ahead and weaving damming allegations against me even shouting at the top of their voices at press conferences. Today while I was at home and the police personnel posted outside my home were on a lunch break two unnamed suspicious individuals tried getting into our home uninvited but were stopped just in time by security personnel in the building. Later the police came back from their break and secured the premises again. Violent threats are being issued against me by the MNS party. Im being threatened to be dragged into the court and legal system of India which we all know can keep a woman and her supporters as well as media silent on the pretext of “matter subjudice” but can also further be used to harass her and drain her out financially. “Tareek pe Tareek pe tareek” and the dawn of justice never arrives and her whole life goes waste awaiting justice while witnesses are intimidated, discredited or simply drained of their will to stand up.. False witnesses supporting perpetrators conjured up to furthur weaken her case. Court cases can run for decades without a hope for a conclusion. At the end an empty shell remains, broken hopes, A life wasted, defeated. This is the age old saga of survivors in our nation. I walked away once from the same environment that was created for me 10 years ago.. Found God, found my healing, found my peace and a new life in United States of America. And now I stand to lose this new life too if I allow myself to get embroiled in the court system of India. And you wanted to know why the me too movement hasn’t happened in India…This is why…

Yesterday, MNS worker from Lonavala also threatened Bigg Boss makers for not taking Tanushree Dutta in the show. In the notice, they stated that the makes would face dire consequences if they take Tanushree in the show.

For those who are uninitiated, Tanushree Dutta has accused actor Nana Patekar of harassing her ten years ago in an interview with Zoom TV, while she was shooting for a special song for the 2008 film Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss. She had walked out of the project and has recently revived the decade-old controversy when asked about #MeToo movement.