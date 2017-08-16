Shocking! Telugu actress accused director Chalapathi and actor Srujan for raping her inside a car

After a Malayalam actress assault case the new incident has came in headlines a Telugu actress has filed a police complaint against director Tammareddy Chalapathi Rao and actor Srujan Lokesh for allegedly attempting to rape her in a car, The News Minute reports. A complaint has been lodged at the Patamala police station in Vijayawada. She filed a police complaint on Tuesday, accusing both of attempt rape. The complaint was lodged at the Patamala police station in Vijayawada. In the complaint, the actress claimed that both of them took her in a car on the pretext of going for a shoot in Bheemavaram. But on the way, they attempted to rape her in the car.

After filing the complaint, she spoke to the media and said, “I was supposed to be Bheemavaram on August 13 and and I was planning to travel from Hyderabad by a train. But the director and the hero forced me to travel in my car. They started misbehaving with me, as we approached Vijayawada. They assaulted me and threw me in the backseat, when I protested.”

She added, “Director Chalapathi drove the car fast and smashed my vehicle against a lorry. I suffered injuries in this accident. Later, I shared my location with some friends, who rushed here immediately and was admitted me to a nearby hospital.” quotes from IBTimes.

She also claimed that Chalapathi and Srujan admitted their mistake and and apologised to her. They also allegedly requested her not to file a case with the police. When she did not listen to them, they blackmailed her by stating that she would not get another film in her career, if she approaches the police station or media.