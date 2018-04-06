Shocking! Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Bhoomi’ producer Sandeep Singh accused of sexually assaulting a boy

Sandeep Singh who is known for producing films like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Sarbjit’ and Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Bhoomi’ has reportedly been accused of sexually assaulting a minor boy in Switzerland. If reports to be believed then the producer has sexually assaulted a minor boy from Switzerland last month while he was on a recce in the island nation.

According to reports, Sandeep Singh first tried to befriend the minor boy by talking about films, music and other stuff. However, later, he apparently forced the boy into an act, but somehow the boy managed to escape.

Later, the minor boy’s father approached the hotel staff. However, they did not apparently seem too interested. In a report, the father of the victim boy also revealed that the incident took place on March 29 between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm at the Beachcomber Family Hotel, Troux aux Biches, Mauritius.

Apart from ‘Sarbjit’ and ‘Bhoomi’, Sandeep Singh has also co-produced the films like Mary Kom, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Rowdy Rathore.