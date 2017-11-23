Shocking! Rinku Dhawan confirms split with Kiran Karmarkar after 15 years of marriage

Yesterday, news was going around that Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki fame Kiran Karmarkar and wife Rinku Dhawan are getting divorced, reported Spotboye. The couple are living apart from 10 to 15 months. In an interview to leading media portal, Rinku Dhawan said, “Yes, Kiran and I are no longer together. However, I have not yet decided whether I will file for divorce or not.” But she refused to comment behind the reason of separation. Confirming these reports, Kiran also told, “Zindagi hai ho jaata hai. I am a low profile person and stay away from parties. So why would I want to discuss what led Rinku and me to part ways?”

The actors have been married to each other from 15 years now and have a teenage son. A source to Bombay Times said “Both Kiran and Rinku are mature, creative people. After being together for 15 years, they have decided to separate because of unresolved differences – they believe it is better than living in constant acrimony. The decision is amicable and their priority is their teenager son.”

The source further added, “Rinku and Kiran don’t want to talk about their personal lives. They are fiercely guarding their privacy as they don’t want unnecessary publicity to upset their son.” Kiran and Rinku first met on the sets of ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ and instantly hit it off. The two tied the knot in a simple ceremony and have been married to each other for at 15 years. On the professional front, Kiran was last seen in the show ‘Tamanna’ and ‘Dhhai Kilo Prem’, while Rinku essayed a strong character in ‘Yeh Vaada Raha’.