Shocking! Radhika Apte slapped an actor from South when he started to tickle her feet

Radhika Apte is a no-nonsense person. She always talks what is in her mind. And a recent incident was no exception. Radhika arrived at Neha Dhupia’s talk show ‘BFFs with Vogue’ with BFF Rajkummar Rao, and the beautiful actress was on fire.

According to Mumbai Mirror, Radhika Apte revealed on show, “It was my first day on the set and a famous South actor started to tickle my feet. I was stunned as we’d never met before and I instinctively slapped him.”

And when asked her which actor/director she thinks should retire, Radhika said: Ram Gopal Varma because he has made such phenomenal films.

To note, Radhika recently made headline when she was trolled on social media for wearing a bikini. Radhika posted a picture of her enjoying the sunset on the beach in Goa with a friend. Radhika was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘PadMan’ and her role as Akki’s wife was praised by the audience and critics too.