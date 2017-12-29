Shocking! Mandira Bedi trolled, slut-shammed for her hot photo on social media

2017 was a dominant year for body shaming and slut-shaming of women across various social media. Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Esha Gupta were slut-shmmed for posting revealing photos. And the latest one to join the list is Mandira Bedi.

Mandira who is known for her role in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ and cricket show host, posted some picture with a positive message describing 2017 as a great year, has garnered quite a lot of attention. People started trolling the former cricket host for her choice of dressing. While there were many who appreciated her ageless beauty there were also those who pointedly criticised her, calling her a shameless wife.

Meanwhile, there were people on social media passing criticism, however, there were many who stood up in her support and gave a fitting reply to the trollers. People stood for the actor and tried to drill some sense in the minds of the trolls and also appreciated her.

Sad reality people are exposing body to get highlighted and to become trending , don’t you guys have something cheaper than this ? can’t you do anything good to become popular ? We blame society, but we are society. — Shawez Shaikh (@OnlyShazz) December 27, 2017

Very hot — deepakswami (@deepakswami807) December 27, 2017

Making Tweeters go sweat this winter climate by this pic.. hatsoff for your fitness Make a fitness video .. — KOLLAN GANESH (@kollanganesh) December 27, 2017

Beautiful and bold.U inspired a lot of people towards fitness .Keep going . Beautiful like 👼 — Gyan Ranjan (@gyanabehera2013) December 29, 2017

Madam pls thing tat u r in India. & v all r having a separate culture in our country — kalyankumar sigamani (@iamkalyan_kumar) December 28, 2017

Why showing??? Do u hv anything special? I hv bn seeing all ur photographs, didn’t mis anyone. Also forwarded some of ur really very good photographs to my Whtsapp groups. This one is worst…Sorry — Rajendra M. Kapoor (@RajendraMKapoo1) December 27, 2017

At least she isn’t blowing herself in the name of some God. Her act is harmless, it’s her body her choice. Tujhe nahi pasand aage bhad.

This India, don’t try to make it Saudi Arabia. If you are interested in fully covered women, then go to Saudi. In India there is no sharia. — Harshwardhan (@W_harsh_) December 27, 2017