Home / Entertainment / Shocking! Mandira Bedi trolled, slut-shammed for her hot photo on social media

— By Priyanka Vartak | Dec 29, 2017 02:52 pm
Mandira Bedi hot photo

2017 was a dominant year for body shaming and slut-shaming of women across various social media. Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Esha Gupta were slut-shmmed for posting revealing photos. And the latest one to join the list is Mandira Bedi.

Mandira who is known for her role in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ and cricket show host, posted some picture with a positive message describing 2017 as a great year, has garnered quite a lot of attention. People started trolling the former cricket host for her choice of dressing. While there were many who appreciated her ageless beauty there were also those who pointedly criticised her, calling her a shameless wife.

As this year draws to an end.. there is plenty to be thankful for.. and lots to look ahead to ❤️🙏🏼 #gratitude #love #blessed


A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi) on

Meanwhile, there were people on social media passing criticism, however, there were many who stood up in her support and gave a fitting reply to the trollers. People stood for the actor and tried to drill some sense in the minds of the trolls and also appreciated her.

