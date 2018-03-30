Shocking! ‘Khamoshiyan’ actor Gurmeet Choudhary gets death threats; shares blackmailing messages

Fans can go to any extent to prove their fandom towards their favourite star. In India, for us there are no boundaries. Stars are also regular people who love when their fans show their love and affection towards them. But there are also some crazy fans who go a little beyond their limit. And the latest example for the craziness is actor Gurmeet Choudhary. Gurmeet Choudhary who made Bollywood debut with film ‘Khamoshiyan’, is receiving death threats from a fan. The fan is blackmailing Gurmeet of committing suicide or killing him.

Gurmeet has exposed the fan by sharing fans picture and messages on twitter sent to him. Gurmeet wrote, “Am receiving concerned calls and msgs from fans all over that some person wants to commit suicide to prove his fandom!! But I request I love you all and care but this kind of behaviour is loathed extremely as well as creates trauma. Apparently, this guy in the pic wants to kill me.”

— GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) March 29, 2018

Meanwhile, this is the first time that a celebrity faced fan-terror. Recently, a female fan tried to enter ‘Dabangg’ Salman Khan’s building with a knife and threatened to kill herself if he doesn’t accept her as his wife. Before, that a crazy fan of Sanjay Dutt named all her property to him, as she was a big fan of the actor, which the actor declined to accept.