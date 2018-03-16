Shocking! Katrina Kaif reveals she was called ‘zero’ in dancing

It is a known fact that most of the dance numbers featuring Katrina Kaif have turned out to be chartbusters. Whether it was ‘Kamli’ or ‘Chikni Chameli’, the actress has always set the screen ablaze. Recently talking about her life, and her dancing Katrina’s response left everyone surprised but she also explained why. In fact, the Zero actress revealed that there was a time when people said she believed it or not, ‘zero’ in dancing.

Speaking on the same, Katrina Kaif said, “In the beginning of my career while shooting for a film with superstar Venkatesh in Telugu, Raju Sundaram was choreographing me. He looked quite irritated with my dancing but didn’t say anything. Later, while working on Wanted, I overheard him telling Salman Khan on set, that as a dancer, Katrina Kaif is Zero! I was shocked.”

However, not the one to give up easily, Katrina Kaif was determined to tackle it. She had decided that she will not let it come in the way of achieving her dreams of stardom. Kaif added, “After my first Telugu film, I trained with Kathak Guru, Veeru Krishnan from 7 am to 1 PM almost every day. And choreographers Bosco-Ceaser gave me confidence to perform to my best in the film Race. I think this is what a good teacher does – gives a person confidence that he/she can do it. That’s how I overcame my challenge of being a ‘zero’ dancer.”

Back on the work front, Katrina Kaif has a slew of films in the pipeline. It includes the Aamir Khan starrer ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Zero’.