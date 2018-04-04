Shocking! Kamaal R Khan aka KRK diagnosed with stage 3 stomach cancer

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has been diagnosed with stage 3 stomach cancer. KRK himself made this shocking revelation on his official Twitter handle of KRK box office. He posted a press release in which he gave an update on his health condition.

The statement reads, “It’s confirm that I have stomach cancer on 3rd stage, hence I will be alive for 1-2 years more. Now I won’t entertain anybody’s call who will try to make me feel that I am going to die soon. I don’t want to live with anybody’s sympathy even for a day. I will appreciate those people, who will continue to abuse me, hate me or love me like before only, and like a normal person only. I am only sad for my two wishes, which I will not be able to fulfill.

1) I wanted to make an A grade film as a producer. (2) I wanted to work with Amitabh Bachchan ji in a film or produce a film with him. These Both of my wishes will die with me forever. Now I would love to spend my all time with my lovely family. Love you all, whether you hate me or love me. KRK. (sic)”

This is press release of #KRK about his health. pic.twitter.com/0UlscVD4wq — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) April 3, 2018

Well, KRK has always been in the news for wrong reason. From criticising Bollywood celebs to bashing their films, Kamaal R Khan is known for his fierce attitude towards the industry.

Last year, KRK reportedly revealed the climax of Aamir Khan‘s musical drama Secret Superstar on Twitter. After that tweet, his account was suspended on October 18, 2017. However, Kamaal was frustrated and threatened Twitter authorities that he would commit suicide if they did not restore his account within 15 days.

We wish Kamaal R Khan gets well soon!