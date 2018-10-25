Shocking! Is Sidharth Malhotra ignoring a die-hard fan who is on hunger strike?

There have been many instances in Bollywood where fans have gone to the extreme level of stupidity to meet their celebrities. However, recently Sidharth Malhotra’s die-hard fan did something extreme to meet him for which he should have ignored her.

Reportedly, a girl is on hunger strike and sitting outside an agency to meet Sidharth, she is fasting to meet the actor. This is some level of extremity on the girls part to give up food to meet her idol. However, this saga is not new, as we have had read reports from world over of fans going to the extreme lengths to meet their idol, be it entertainment industry or the sports industry or even politics for that matter.

So far, Sidharth has not meet his die-hard fan. Sidharth is probably ignoring her so that a wrong precedent is not set for every fan to meet their idols. Earlier, Salman Khan, as well as Shah Rukh Khan too, refused to meet their fans who crossed their lines to meet them.