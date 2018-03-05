Shocking! Irrfan Khan reveals on Twitter, he is suffering from a rare disease

Actor Irrfan Khan has announced a shattering news for all the fans, the actor is suffering from a rare disease since the last fifteen days. The actor took to his Twitter and shared the news. The actor said that he will tell more about the disease in coming time. But also asked to not speculate anything about the disease as of now.

He wrote on Twitter “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will.

“My family and friends are with me and we are working it out the best way possible. In trying times, please don’t speculate as I will myself share with you my story within a week – ten days, when the further investigations come with a conclusive diagnosis. Till then, wish the best for me,” Irrfan wrote.

On February 21, the actor’s spokesperson had released a statement, saying that he has been diagnosed with a “severe case of jaundice”.

Next day, director Vishal Bhardwaj, who was scheduled to begin the shoot of his next, starring Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, postponed the filming of the project citing health concerns of his lead actors.- Inputs from PTI