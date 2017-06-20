Shocking: Huma Qureshi was once asked to change her name due to ‘Pakistani’ connection

Huma Qureshi is active in Bollywood from last five years and has given hits like Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), and then was part of films like D-Day (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017). Although she is well known in Bollywood, there was a time when Huma was struggling to make her name. Remembering those days Huma told Hindustan Times “I was asked to change my name, as there’s a Pakistani actor with the same name and [I was told] that I wouldn’t want that association, [more so] since I wanted to be the leading lady. I was like, ‘I am not going to do that. I will always be Huma Qureshi and people will have to deal with that.”

She further revealed about her struggling phases. “I started getting a lot of work once I came to Mumbai. I was working with some of the biggest ad filmmakers. But I had to give auditions,” she says. “There would be days when I’d pack a dabba in the morning and head out. I remember this Gujarati aunty would pack my tiffin because I wanted to eat ghar ka khana. Casting agents would send us messages like, ‘Today’s look Indian or Western.’ And then, we’d pack a big bag with all our changing options and go to places that we hadn’t even heard of. Then we’d go and change in some dingy casting agent’s studio and give the audition. Sometimes we were rejected — you have to take all sorts of comments from people. It was hard, new, and challenging.”

On the career front, Huma believes in taking “things as they come.” She is also harbouring Hollywood dreams. When asked if she wants to head to the West, the actor said, “Hopefully. I’m waiting for the right film and right script to come along.” She even auditioned for the third instalment of The Mummy franchise last year.