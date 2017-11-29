Shocking! Hina Khan is the real gossip queen of Bigg Boss 11 house; here is proof

Ever since Bigg Boss 11 started, Hina Khan has always been showing how much honest person she is. Apparently, after Bigg Boss 11 started Hina has seen taking a side on every right and wrong things. However, as the days passed, the actress has been turning into the villain of the Bigg Boss house.

Well, in the last week’s weekend ka vaar of Bigg Boss 11, Salman Khan has also seen pointing out Hina Khan for not taking stand on suitable things and considered as the responsible person to create havoc in the house. However, Hina herself kept saying in the house that she has always been honest and never gossip about anyone. But do you know it is not true?

Yes, recently, the unseen video of Hina Khan has gone viral on the Instagram in which she has seen gossiping about TV actresses such as Gauhar Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeeda Shaikh and so on.

Watch the video here:

In the video, we can see how Hina compares her Twitter and Instagram followers with Gauhar Khan. Moreover, she was also seen taking a dig at popular TV celebrity Sakshi Tanwar and her looks. Well, we must say that Hina will now surely be considered as the real gossip queen of Bigg Boss 11 house.