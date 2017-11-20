Shocking! Farah Khan kissing Ed Sheeran picture went viral, Twitteraties started trolling her

Bollywood is known for its crazy parities and making them a gala event. The latest party was held for the British singer Ed Sheeran who was in the city , as part of his Asia Tour, Divide. The welcome party was hosted by Farah Khan at her residence and many celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora attended the bash.

The pictures of the bash went viral in no time after a minute it was uploaded. Even Farah Khan clicked many picture with Ed and in one of the picture she was seen kissing the singer on his cheeks. A video of her dancing with him, also started doing the rounds since last night. However as soon as the Twitterati saw these pics and videos they started trolling Farah Khan in no time.

That one friend who have no clue what personal space is. #FarahKhan is that clingy friend.#EdSheeranIndia pic.twitter.com/2RaD6y7gRf

— Amby Says (@ambyism) November 20, 2017

Ed performed in Mumbai at Bandra in Jio garden and this was his second performance in India, Ed Sheeran is famous for his singles Shape of You’, ‘Castle on the Hill’ and ‘Thinking out Loud’ that have topped the charts worldwide. Today he is heading to Rajasthan following which he has performances lined up in Taipei, Osaka, Seoul, Tokyo and Bangkok.

Itni gehrai se to shirish kunder ko bhi gale nahi lagaya hoga — Trash भिडू ™ (@nalayak_sanstha) November 20, 2017

Life is great when @edsheeran loves the shape of me!! 😘 pic.twitter.com/L45vu6kpeE — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 18, 2017

Shocking that he actually let u kiss him. . 😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈 — Sagar Kapadia (@sagarkapadia) November 18, 2017

Bichare ka Concert Flop hone wala hai…Farah ki movie ki tarah 😂😁 — Akash (@akash_rockzz) November 18, 2017