Shocking! Ex-Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha Soonawalla doesn’t consider Varun Sood as her boyfriend

As we all know that VJ Benafsha Soonawalla has got evicted from Bigg Boss 11 house. Since then, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant has been making some shocking statement about her so-called friend of the house Priyank Sharma. However, now it seems like a crazy Ben not even spared her boyfriend, Varun Sood, too.

Recently, during a media interaction, Benafsha made a shocking statement that she doesn’t consider Varun as her boyfriend. Yes, it is true! She said, “Honestly, I won’t call Varun my boyfriend but he is really special and is the closest person to me. There is no filter in the kind of relationship we share and one can see it on Instagram. He understands me well and has always supported me. He knows that I am good friends with Priyank.”

She further said that “I am someone who cracks a lot of jokes and does masti. I don’t think before I speak. People who know me are aware of this quality of mine. But I think the way it was conveyed outside isn’t right. Priyank and I are real good friends. I have this dark sense of humour and when I told Priyank to say he likes me, I was joking because after sometime we both laughed over the fact that I got him tense. I have no intention of spoiling anyone’s relationship (in this case it is Divya and Priyank’s). I even joked about Varun with him.”

Well, earlier, after her eviction, Benafsha went on Instagram Live on which she had called Priyank as her brother. She justified her actions by saying, “Bed mein ghusne ki cheez [The getting into bed] was genuine. I was disturbed. What I did with Priyank that day is something I would do with my brother.”

Let’s see how many shocking statements will Benafsha make in upcoming days.