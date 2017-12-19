Shocking! ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’ will soon turn into Bigg Boss house; read full details

Bigg Boss 11 fans were in shock last week over the elimination of Hiten Tejwani. But now, after the controversial reality show, Hiten is all set to enter another show on Colors. Wondering which? Well, the actor will be seen in ‘Entertainment Ki Raat’ on Sunday along with one more ‘Bigg Boss’ evicted contestant Bandgi Kalra, season three winner Vindu Dara Singh and ex-contestant Lopamudra Raut and Raju Srivastav.

Meanwhile, a photo of the two is doing rounds of the Internet. Looks like the channel has planned a treat for Bigg Boss lovers.

According to reports in Indian Express, “The stage of Entertainment Ki Raat will be changed into the set of Bigg Boss. While these contestants will be present, the other teammates too would take up the avatar of other housemates from various seasons. It was one of the craziest shoots, and the entire team was left rolling on the floor laughing. They were all pulling each other’s legs and it was a super fun time.”