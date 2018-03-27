Shocking! Dil Mil Gayye actor Karan Parajpe found dead; TV actor Karan Wahi mourns his death

TV actor Karan Paranjpe, who was popularly known for his role of Jignesh aka Jigs in popular TV show Dil Mil Gayye was found dead at his residence on Sunday. As per the reports of Tellychakkar, the 26-year-old actor was found dead at his residence at around 11 am on Sunday. Reportedly, his mother found his body. The reason behind his death is still unknown but as per Pinkvilla’s report, he suffered a heart attack in his sleep.

After learning about this shocking demise of a co-star, Karan Wahi expressed his grief on social media. He shared an Instagram story in which he wrote, “You will be missed JIGS.”

Apart from working in Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi starrer Dil Mil Gayye, Karan Paranjpe was also seen in medical drama Sanjeevani. Moreover, Karan was also a producer at B4U India channel

May Karan Paranjpe’s soul rest in peace!