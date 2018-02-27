Shocking: Deaths of Sridevi and Whitney Houston have uncanny similarities, read here

Bollywood’s first female superstar Sridevi’s sudden death shook the entire nation. Sridevi was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding ceremony, when she died, on the evening of February 24. At first, it was believed that she succumbed to a cardiac arrest in the bathtub at her hotel room. But the autopsy report revealed as accidental drowning. But while everyone is trying to understand what it exactly means, we found a connection between Sridevi and Whitney Houston. To everyone’s shock, the cause of death for both has been accidental drowning.

Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012. She was found dead, face-down in water-filled bathtub. It was reported that Whitney had checked in at the Beverly Hilton hotel with her friends and family to attend the Grammys. Whitney’s assistant, Clive Davis, had laid out a dress on the bed for the singer and left the room. When she returned, she found Houston face-down in the bathtub. Simi Garewal through a tweet revealed that there are uncanny similarities in deaths of Sridevi and America’s popular singer Whitney Houston. She tweeted, “Uncanny similarities in the death of #Sridevi and Whitney Houston..”

Meanwhile, the Dubai Police has transferred the case to the Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out the regular legal procedure followed in such cases. The entire investigation is expected to delay the process of getting back the remaining mortals of the Bollywood actress.