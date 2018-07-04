Shocking co-incidence between Sonali Bendre and her India’s Best Dramebaaz co-judge Anurag Basu will leave you stunned!

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre revealed that she has been diagnosed with ‘high-grade cancer’. Meanwhile, ever since the news broke to Bollywood colleagues and her fans were in shock and wishing her speedy recovery. However, in the past, Bollywood has witnessed the blow of celebs battling from cancer. And among them were ‘Barfi’ director Anurag Basu. However, in a tragic and unbelievable occurrence, there is a striking resemblance between Sonali Bendre and Anurag Basu.

Well don’t think much, it is actually the reality show which connects them. Sonali and Anurag Basu both are associated with kids reality show ‘India’s Best Dramebaaz’. Anurag was diagnosed in 2004 with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia – a type of blood cancer, but Anurag battled his way out of the disease. To note, now, owing to her illness and treatment, Sonali has quit the show with Huma Qureshi replacing her.

Meanwhile, Sonali took to Instagram wherein she talked about her illness, and how is she is fighting the fatal disease. Here is what the actress said. “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. There is no better way to tackle this than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head-on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.”