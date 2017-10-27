SHOCKING! Bigg Boss contestant Priyank Sharma and MTV Splitsvilla girl Divya Agarwal BREAK UP? Read what Divya says

There is sad news as Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma and MTV Splitsvilla girl Divya Agarwal have broken up. Yes, there have been rumours doing rounds in the air that MTV Splitsvilla X’s hot duo, Priyank and Divya, have called it quits.

According to the reports of Tellychakkar.com, the couple had parted their ways as things didn’t work out between them. The reason for the breakup is not known to all. However, there are speculations doing the rounds that Priyank’s alleged relationship with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta could have been the reason behind the break up. A source told Tellychakkar, “Divya had strong feelings for Priyank but now they have broken up! They were never really into a strong relationship. It was always dicey. Divya did have feelings for him but Priyank never really showed much interest. Vikas Gupta’s news was indeed a huge blow to her. She got a reality check.”





However, after getting known about this news, Divya posted an Instagram status in which she clearly states that they are still together with much love and respect. She wrote, “There’s nothing wrong between me and Priyank… we are just making our careers… chill.. media enjoys the hot topics anyway.. all folks.. we are happy and together”.

Well, Priyank has re-entered the house and is all set to play his game in Bigg Boss 11.