Shocking! American rapper Xxxtentacion shot dead at 20

Deerfield Beach: American rapper Xxxtentacion was shot dead in Florida’s Deerfield Beach in the United States (US) on Monday (local time). “XXX was leaving a RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Fla., shortly before 4 p.m. when he was approached by two armed suspects. At least one of the suspects shot XXX, and they both fled in an SUV,” reported Variety quoting police, as saying.

The 20-year-old (real name: Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy) was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead, said police in Broward County. The rapper, gripped by controversies, at the time of his death was awaiting trial on over a dozen felony charges emerging from a domestic violence case which involved his pregnant girlfriend.

He served a brief stint in jail in December before he getting released on house arrest. He was granted freedom from house arrest in March so he could tour in order to make a living, according to several media reports. The last words posted on XXXTentacion’s Instagram Stories on Monday afternoon were, “planning a charity event for this weekend Florida!” The 20-year-old topped the Billboard albums chart with his most recent album, “?”, which was released in March.

Hollywood rapper Kanye West took to Twitter to condole his death, “Rest in Peace. I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing.” An investigation into his death is underway.