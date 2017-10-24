Shocking! Adult star Mia Khalifa superimposes face on Mother Mary’s picture, gets trolled

Adult star Mia Khalifa knows how to be in news, and now she has again made headlines with her latest post. Mia has photoshopped her face with Virgin Mary on her social media account. The 24-year-old was joking about how some people mistook a photo of Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai for her last week. She captioned the photo: ‘When a news outlet mistakes Malala for Mia Khalifa’.

This has hurt the religious sentiments of people and netizens started trolling her, as her accounts was flooded with hate messages, One of the tweets responding to her post said, “Not gonna lie I’m not easily offended but this struck a nerve even if it was a joke I didn’t find it funny”.

When a news outlet mistakes Malala for Mia Khalifa

A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) on Oct 20, 2017 at 7:12pm PDT

Another tweet said, “Very inappropriate! Let Mother of God forgive you.”

Some of the respondents accused Mia Khalifa of intentionally targeting Christianity with her post. One of them said, “Bet you wouldn’t do that with any other religion. So why this one?”

No. Babe — Shakil Khan (@ShakilK77971767) October 23, 2017

Earlier, Mia Khalifa was thrown out of MLB game after she punched a fan who tried to take a selfie at a game in Los Angeles. The fan reportedly took her selfie without taking her permission which resulted in her punching him in the jaw.

Mia Khalifa’s post has given a chance for the trollers to troll her. What are your thoughts on this latest controversy of Mia Khalifa? Post your thoughts in the comment section below.