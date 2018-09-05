Shocker! KBC contestant Somesh Choudhary a Railway TTE uses lifeline to answer what is full form of PNR

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been one of the most favourite shows of audiences as it gives you the double dose of information and entertainment. However, KBC has also witnessed many hilarious contestants who are probably are not the smartest to sit on the hot seat but managed to win big amount. Guess what? KBC 10 has again witnessed yet another hilarious contestant in its second episode.

A railway TTE (Travelling Ticket Examiner) Somesh Kumar Choudhary won the fastest finger first round and got an opportunity to play KBC with Amitabh Bachchan. But we doubt he deserves it, because when he was asked about the full form of PNR (Passenger Name Record), he surprisingly asked for a lifeline despite being a TTE of Railway, he didn’t know the full form of PNR.

Despite not knowing the full form of PNR, Somesh Choudhary has so far won Rs 25 lakh and he is all set to play for Rs 50 lakh question in today’s episode. Well, we hope he goes on to win big.

All the best, Somesh!