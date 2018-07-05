Shloka Mehta spotted at Reliance Jio AGM after star studded engagement

Reliance Jio’s annual general meeting was held today, and Mukesh Ambani was addressing the audience about company’s new plans. But one person who grabbed everyone’s eyeball was Akash Ambani’s fiancee Shloka Mehta.

She was seated in the front row between Akash’s younger brother Anant and his grandmother Kokilaben Ambani. Shloka was watching Akash and Isha’s demonstration about Reliance JIO Gigafibre which promises high speed internet and video calling.

This is the first appearance of Shloka after her star studded engagement last week. The engagement ceremony of Akash and Shloka was grand, and almost entire Bollywood celebrities grace their presence at the ceremony.

Not only B-town celebs were present, but well known politicians such as Sharad Powar, Uddhav Thackeray made a stop at Antilia and from sports world Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh made the day memorable.

Nita Ambani was the show-stealer as she twirled to popular Bollywood song “Shubhaarambh” from the film “Kai Po Che”. The pictures and the videos from the bash were trending on social media through the day.