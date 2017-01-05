Shirish Kunder totally owned his trolls on Twitter with this tweet

Being a celebrity isn’t easy. And being trolled is a part of their life. Most of the time, they pay no heed to people warmly called ‘trolls’ but there are times when they decide to give them the taste of their own medicine that too in a humble way. And the recent example is of Bollywood filmmaker and director Shirish Kunder.

It all started when the director who is celebrating vacations with his family shared an adorable picture of wife-director-choreographer Farah Khan with their three kids –Czar, Anya and Diva at the peak of Grand Canyon. He posted:

My family, proudly posing at the top of the Grand Canyon, after throwing me into it.

No idea of time here. Is it 2017 yet? pic.twitter.com/lbiBlfXPam — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) January 3, 2017

Among the hundreds of likes and retweets there was a tweet by someone called ‘Fatima Arya’ who tried to hog the limelight. She asked the film maker ‘if his kids were hindus or muslims?’ (As Shirish follows Hindu religion and Farah Islam)

@ShirishKunder Your Kids Hindus or Muslims ? — Fatima Arya (@XMuslimFatima) January 3, 2017

To which Shirish modestly replied:

Depends on which festival is next. Last month, they were Christians. https://t.co/tvYl5n4ugX — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) January 3, 2017

The response was highly appreciated by the Twitter junta. The tweet has opened a floodgate of support for Kunder, since January 3 it has received over 5,300 likes and 2,800 retweets. Check out some of the tweets here:

@ShirishKunder if there is something called a Twitter crush, I think I have one on you! — Saima Iqbal (@SaimaIqbl) January 3, 2017

@ShirishKunder @BuzzFeedIndia @XMuslimFatima this tweet of urs should reach evry single person fighting in the nme of religion.hats off to u — Bitter truth raj (@rrrek) January 4, 2017

@ShirishKunder now where are the guys who used to troll him ? You have clean bowled them 😂 — Hameed Pasha (@whitecrescent) January 3, 2017

@ShirishKunder

WHOA. What a Slap. Take a bow for this one. https://t.co/aPSnmOuwPi — gabbarni (@gabbarni) January 3, 2017

@ShirishKunder Great answer, this one liner is a big punch on so called religious trolls. Thanks to be a proud Indian. — Jayanta Kumar Bose (@105e920ef2e447e) January 3, 2017

@ShirishKunder @XMuslimFatima if you start asking obnoxious questions people will start questioning about your age Fatima Aapa! — Sajid (@ngsajid) January 3, 2017

Hats off to Shirish!