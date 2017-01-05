Free Press Journal
Shirish Kunder totally owned his trolls on Twitter with this tweet

— By Sonali Pimputkar | Jan 05, 2017 12:07 pm
shirish-kunder and Farah Khan

Being a celebrity isn’t easy. And being trolled is a part of their life. Most of the time, they pay no heed to people warmly called ‘trolls’ but there are times when they decide to give them the taste of their own medicine that too in a humble way. And the recent example is of Bollywood filmmaker and director Shirish Kunder.

It all started when the director who is celebrating vacations with his family shared an adorable picture of wife-director-choreographer Farah Khan with their three kids –Czar, Anya and Diva at the peak of Grand Canyon. He posted:

Among the hundreds of likes and retweets there was a tweet by someone called ‘Fatima Arya’ who tried to hog the limelight. She asked the film maker ‘if his kids were hindus or muslims?’ (As Shirish follows Hindu religion and Farah Islam)

To which Shirish modestly replied:

The response was highly appreciated by the Twitter junta. The tweet has opened a floodgate of support for Kunder, since January 3 it has received over 5,300 likes and 2,800 retweets. Check out some of the tweets here:

Hats off to Shirish!

