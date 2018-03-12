Shilpa Shetty’s Sunday binge!

The otherwise fitness freak Shilpa Shetty takes a day off her diet and indulges in calorific foods, especially on Sundays. The renowned actress had very indulgent binge session at the London Bubble Company.

Speaking about it, Shilpa says, “Its Sunday Binge Time. This time bubble waffles, which is so crisp mixed with bananas, sprinkles, white chocolate chips, vanilla ice cream and salted caramel sauce.’ She loved the combination and wishes her fans having a great Sunday and enjoying Sunday Binge.