Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Entertainment / Shilpa Shetty urges office goers to stay fit

Shilpa Shetty urges office goers to stay fit

— By FPJ Bureau | Oct 26, 2017 07:19 pm
FOLLOW US:

The actress thinks that fitness in the need of the hour for people who live a faced paced life

 Actress turned fitness-guru Shilpa Shetty Kundra is trying to reach out to working class in India and try to inculcate fitness in their fast paced life.

“Focus on health and fitness and overall wellness for that matter, is the need of the hour, especially with the kind of fast-paced lifestyles we lead. Fitness and wellness have always been my passion. But I completely understand how people working in corporate organizations have a lot of stress and no time to really incorporate a major fitness regime into their schedules,” says Shilpa.


The actress has been invited to speak on health and fitness by a renowned corporate organization in Dubai, UAE. She will be going in November to speak in the session.

“I look forward to interacting with the audience and talking to them. From everything I’ve learnt and the small tips that I’ve picked up on the way, I will share how small ways can make a big change,” says the 42-year-old actress.

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…