Shilpa Shetty urges office goers to stay fit

The actress thinks that fitness in the need of the hour for people who live a faced paced life

Actress turned fitness-guru Shilpa Shetty Kundra is trying to reach out to working class in India and try to inculcate fitness in their fast paced life.

“Focus on health and fitness and overall wellness for that matter, is the need of the hour, especially with the kind of fast-paced lifestyles we lead. Fitness and wellness have always been my passion. But I completely understand how people working in corporate organizations have a lot of stress and no time to really incorporate a major fitness regime into their schedules,” says Shilpa.

The actress has been invited to speak on health and fitness by a renowned corporate organization in Dubai, UAE. She will be going in November to speak in the session.

“I look forward to interacting with the audience and talking to them. From everything I’ve learnt and the small tips that I’ve picked up on the way, I will share how small ways can make a big change,” says the 42-year-old actress.