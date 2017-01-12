Shilpa Shetty takes a positive step for orphaned children

Shilpa Shetty Foundation has joined hands with The Amir Khan Foundation to host, for the first time in British history – a South East Asian Charity Concert.

Amir Khan, the British international boxer has collaborated with Shilpa Shetty to make this one of a kind concert possible to raise funds. Amir and Shilpa have vowed to bring together, leading South Asian celebrities on one platform within the UK to raise awareness of the fact that South East Asia has a rising orphan population of 40 million: one of the highest in the world!

The South East Asia Orphan issue didn’t just occur over night due to one particular event, it’sreal, it’s on-going but it’s not general knowledge. These 40 million children live in unimaginable conditions with no hope for the future. Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, a British born entrepreneur states,

“This will be an entertaining fund raising concert like no other. Social media has done wonders in removing international boundaries within the virtual world, now we will do the same in reality through the unification of business and entertainment professionals across the UK and South East Asia in one location in the UK. Two foundations coming together for one good cause…”

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, known internationally for her work in the Hindi film industry and also her philanthropic work, has always been aware of the plight of Orphans within South East Asia. She spent many years supporting various philanthropic causes before finally going on to establish The Shilpa Shetty foundation to personally ensure orphan children are safe, protected and provided with the resources necessitated to give them hope for the future.

“The issue is vast and turning a blind eye or shifting responsibility is not a solution for these vulnerable children who are an easy target for sexual exploitation and human trafficking. Most people don’t really understand the extent of the problem. There is no shocking news story behind their existence, no political or natural disaster. These children are real, all 40 million of them with – no shelter, no food, no hope,” says Shilpa.