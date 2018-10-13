Shilpa Shetty says her own sister Shamita doesn’t take her seriously!

Amazon Prime Video Original’s first ever digital dating show Hear Me Love Me has been generating buzz owing to the sexiest cupid and host Shilpa Shetty Kundra along with the unique idea of virtual dating by the makers.

The show which emphasizes on choosing personality over looks has a single woman choosing the best partner from three prospective males. However, the twist to the show is that the girl isn’t allowed to see the guys and meets them virtually without even leaving her room with the help of a camera.

Talking about her experience in the show, Shilpa Shetty shares, “I got to meet different kinds of personalities and I realized that my opinion was so important to them because they trusted my sensibilities or maybe my experience. With my friends or even with my own sister, who is unmarried right now, I am not taken that serious but here on the show I was delighted to see how others took my opinion, my experience more seriously and gave it importance. So my self-worth kind of went up. And then I told Shamita that she must watch this show. See how important they made me feel (laughing).”

Amazon Prime Video Original’s ‘Hear. Me. Love. Me.’ entails young women between 21 – 32 years of age, with diverse aspirations and from different walks of life, making an attempt to find love and companionship. In order to unfold the nature of the males over the course of the show, the female contestants are not even given any social details of the guys. However, an associate from the girl’s side is allowed to meet the guy!

The show recently started streaming on the web portal and has received a warm response from the audience and Bollywood alike.