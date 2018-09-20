Shilpa Shetty open to doing movies again

Shilpa Shetty said she is open to working again in Bollywood if she is offered interesting scripts. Acting had taken a backseat for the 43-year-old actor after her marriage to businessman Raj Kundra and the birth of her son, Viaan Raj Kundra. Shilpa, whose last full-fledged feature was 2007’s “Apne”, said she is willing to return to acting as she can now afford to dedicate time to it. “I am open to going back to the movies and acting again because now my son is going to six and a half. It works in my scheme of things. Till now I didn’t want to (act) and I would pick and choose projects and work within my schedule,” Shilpa said. “(Even while) not doing so much work, then also I am so busy. I don’t how I will take the time out for it,” she added.