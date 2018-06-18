Shilpa Shetty denies she is pregnant, after visit to pathology lab sparks rumours

A couple of days back, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted outside a pathology with test reports in her hand which sparked rumours about the actress being pregnant. Twitterati created a hashtag ‘#ShilpaKoKyaHua’ for the same. It was soon converted into a meme content.

Shilpa took to Twitter to deny the news of her being pregnant for the second time. She wrote, “#ShilpaKoKyaHua KUCH NAHI! Hey Bhagwan! I get a preventive health check done at SRL regularly to know that my body is as healthy on the inside as the outside. Something we all must do. What’s all the fuss about!! And NO not pregnant #healthcheck #preventionisbetterthancure”.

#ShilpaKoKyaHua KUCH NAHI! Hey Bhagwan 😅I get a preventive health check done at SRL regularly to know that my body is as healthy on the inside as the outside.Something we all must do.What’s all the fuss about !! And NO not pregnant🙄 #healthcheck #preventionisbetterthancure

Here are a few glimpses of how concerned and curious, Shilpa’s fans were for her and they created some funny memes for the same.

genuinely hunted for the knowledgeable about a rationale what’s departure on Shilpa #ShilpaKoKyaHua @ShilpaSkFans pic.twitter.com/aml2Q8ZnzQ — uper wala (@upar_wala_11) June 16, 2018

Shilpa is fitness icon she looks fine, then what is the reason she has been to lab? #ShilpaKoKyaHua @ShilpaSkFans pic.twitter.com/JYKVtrgYEb — Pooja (@Razzilicious_R) June 16, 2018

#ShilpaKoKyaHua twitter goes baresk after shilpa spotted at lab. Lots of enthuasim @ShilpaFanZone pic.twitter.com/vDzAxfgsLC — ♥The wall♥ Follow back 🇦🇷🇧🇷🇩🇪🇪🇸🇫🇷 (@Im_TheWall) June 16, 2018

