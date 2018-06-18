Free Press Journal
Shilpa Shetty denies she is pregnant, after visit to pathology lab sparks rumours

Shilpa Shetty denies she is pregnant, after visit to pathology lab sparks rumours

— By FPJ Web Desk | Jun 18, 2018 03:44 pm
A couple of days back, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted outside a pathology with test reports in her hand which sparked rumours about the actress being pregnant. Twitterati created a hashtag ‘#ShilpaKoKyaHua’ for the same. It was soon converted into a meme content.

Shilpa took to Twitter to deny the news of her being pregnant for the second time. She wrote, “#ShilpaKoKyaHua KUCH NAHI! Hey Bhagwan! I get a preventive health check done at SRL regularly to know that my body is as healthy on the inside as the outside. Something we all must do. What’s all the fuss about!! And NO not pregnant #healthcheck #preventionisbetterthancure”.

Here are a few glimpses of how concerned and curious, Shilpa’s fans were for her and they created some funny memes for the same.

On 16th June, Shilpa was spotted celebrating Eid with all the well-knowns of tinsel town. She posted a fun video along with a sweet caption which said, “Not a Sunday.. but it’s EID BINGE.. Rare to get Khubaani ka Meeta with custard and ice cream. Yummmmm toh cheat to banta hai.. So when I cheat ( on food only), it has to be worth it, this totally was!!#funday binging with @diamirzaofficial and @aditiraohydari. Thanks @anilskapoor for the special appearance with your “2bits” Thankyou and love you @azmishabana18 for the epic spread. Video courtesy @sahil_insta_sangha (who patiently tolerated our madness) #stuffed #eidmubarak #instagood #saturdaybinge #cheatmeal #crazy #impromptu.”

 

