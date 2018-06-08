Shilpa Shetty Birthday Special: Fitness freak to family person, she’s an inspiration to women

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most successful women in the Bollywood industry, she is known for her acting roles in movies like Dhadkan and Life in a Metro. Apart from acting, she has also endorsed brands, products and is vocal about issues like feminism and animal rights.

She was the co-owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals. She has featured as a celebrity host for the 2008 reality show Bigg Boss 2, and has served as a talent judge for the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye.

She has managed to perform all the roles in her life and has done it gracefully. She has inspired a lot of women while achieving her goals in life.

Daughter: She has a beautiful relationship with her mother and even post her marriage she spends quality with her parents.

Wife: Shilpa Shetty got married to successful businessman Raj Kundra in February 2009. Since then, she has always been his pillar of strength even at his low point. Husband and wife together invested in Indian Premier League and in 2013 Raj Kundra was questioned by Delhi police regarding match-fixing. He admitted that he had bet on his own team and lost huge amounts in doing so. In July 2015, a panel appointed by the Supreme Court of India imposed a life ban from cricket matches on him. Amidst all this controversy, Shilpa always supported her husband.

Businesswoman: After marrying Raj, the diva soon transformed into an ambitious businesswoman. Starting out as the co-owner of an IPL team, Rajasthan Royals with Raj, in April 2014, Shilpa established Satyug Gold and called it one of her most ambitious ventures. It enables buyers to purchase 24-karat gold bullion at 37 per cent less than the market price. Shilpa also turned jewellery designer with this venture. On the film front, the former actress produced Dishkiyaoon in 2014.

Fitness freak: She is known for her yoga videos and is determined towards her fitness. She broke new ground when she released a yoga DVD in 2008 and was one of the first from the film industry to promote fitness. Later, she co-authored a book, named The Great Indian Diet with the fitness and nutrition expert Luke Coutinho. In which she shared her wisdom about health and fitness.

Mother: In 2012, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were blessed with a baby boy. She has proved to be a great mother to her son Viaan. While balancing her professional life with her personal, she has successfully managed to give proper attention to her son. She recently celebrated Viaan’s birthday on 25th May.