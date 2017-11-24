Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra celebrate 8 years of togetherness with cake-cutting!
Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra are celebrating 8 years of long relationship with this binge. On November 22, 2009, Shilpa and Raj tied a knot, and since have been inseparable
She captioned the picture, “Anniversary “Binge” with hubby @rajkundra9 @#wasabi our favourite restaurant 😬#memories #8yrsstrong #celebrations #gratitude #together #love”
Shilpa has shared a picture from their wedding, and wished her hubby on their special day. She wrote, “I loved you then, I love you still. I love you now and always will. Happy Anniversary @rajkundra9 ,my family maker, superman, sunshine, soulmate, best friend and anchor. 8yrs Down, FOREVER to go. 22.11.2017
Shilpa’s husband Raj also wished her on the big day with this lovely message. He wrote, “Some of my BEST memories are with you and because of you. Thank you for being my LIFE partner. I am not perfect but then a perfect marriage is about two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other. Happy Anniversary my darling wife.”
The couple met at business meetings, where Raj was helping her out for the promotion of her perfume brand S2. She said, “He respects and understands what I do, and it is nice to be cared for. I have been very lonely for a very long time, and it is nice to know I have somebody to look forward to seeing at the end of the day.” Today, they are together, much in love, successful business partners and also the proud parents of a son, Viaan Raj Kundra.