Shibani Dandekar excited to shoot ‘Queen’ remakes

Mumbai: Actress-host Shibani Dandekar says she is excited to reprise the role of actress Lisa Haydon in the Telugu and Malayalam remakes of Hindi entertainer “Queen”.

“So excited to be shooting the Telugu and Malyalam versions of ‘Queen’ as Vijaylaxmi. Can’t wait! Here we go woot,” she tweeted.

Earlier, Amy Jackson was to play essay Lisa Haydon’s role from the original “Queen” in all its four southern versions. Amy had walked out of the film citing creative differences and non-availability of dates.

Elli AvRam has been cast in the Tamil and Kannada remakes.

The makers of the film are starting their first schedule in France. Starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal, Manjima Mohan and Parul Yadav in the lead in their respective languages, the film will be sequentially be shot at various locations adding a tinge of southern element to it.

The Hindi version of “Queen”, which released in 2013, stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao.

The movie revolves around Rani, a 24-year-old homely girl, decides to go on her honeymoon alone when her fiance calls off their wedding. Travelling around Europe, she finds joy, makes friends and gains new-found independence.