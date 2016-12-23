Sherlyn Chopra shares her favourite Christmas recipe

Did you know actress Sherlyn Chopra loves to cook? The pretty model-turned-actress is more than what meets the eye.

Chopra, who is currently seen in Vishal Pandya’s latest film Wajah Tum Ho, loves to cook at home whenever she gets time. But that’s not it, she also bakes well.

We caught up with Sherlyn to talk about her favourite Christmas recipe, the festival and more.

Dad’s exclusive recipe

My favourite Christmas recipe is chicken drumsticks with rice. I learnt it from my late dad. It’s really very simple to make. My dad would often make this delicacy on the day of Christmas and it has become my most favourite cuisine ever since my childhood days.

How to make it

I first thoroughly wash 5 to 6 chicken leg pieces and then place them in a bowl. Then I add some salt, turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder and tandoori chicken masala to the chicken leg pieces, and then squeeze half a lemon piece into the bowl.

Now I mix the chicken leg pieces with all the added ingredients and let the chicken marinate for half and hour. After which I place a pan on a stove and heat some olive oil in it. Then I place the chicken drumsticks one by one in the pan and flip them gently with a spatula.

I then add some water in the pan and cover the pan with a lid and let the chicken legs cook on a low flame. Within 15 to 20 minutes chicken legs cook thoroughly on a low flame. Now, I remove the chicken legs from the pan and place on a serving platter, and add some steamed rice in the pan.

Now I mix the rice with the chicken gravy in the pan and then transfer the same into a serving bowl. I garnish the rice with mint leaves or coriander leaves.I serve chicken drumsticks and the rice mixed with chicken gravy with green salad and yogurt. It tastes super delicious!

Christmas favourites

My favourite Christmas carol is Silent Night, and Holy Night. My favourite Christmas movie is Bad Santa starring Billy Bob Thornton in which he plays a badass Santa who gives a rat’s ass about everything that Christmas stands for! The film is mighty hilarious!

Plans this year

This year, on Christmas eve, I shall be attending the late evening sermon at Mount Mary Church in Bandra with my close friends after which I shall be hosting a dinner party at my residence in Juhu.