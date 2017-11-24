Sherlyn Chopra shares bold, sexy picture looking into the mirror; check it out

Sherlyn Chopra is not going to stop it seems. The model-turned-actress has posted a new sensuous and bold picture of her which looks extremely hot. Her Instagram pictures are quite bold and she makes sure that her fans get her glimpse every day. Talking about Sherlyn’s picture she is lying on the bed and looking in the mirror, and captioned the picture “sherlynchopraHer #life was: A #bold #adventure being led by a very #brave #woman �#swag #style #grace #elegance #panache #instagood #excellence #art #ashishsompuraphotography #sherlynchopra ❤”.

Just like Sherlyn Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is also doing a bold photoshoot for GQ magazine and even her pictures are making headlines. Talking about Sherlyn, her Instagram account is full off hotness and it is treat for her fans. Few years ago, she broke all the boundaries and became the first Indian model to pose nude for Playboy magazine. Talking about her work, she starred in Hollywood movie Kamasutra 3D, where she has also gave nude scenes. Sherlyn who earlier acted in Telugu movie ‘A Film By Arvind’ got popular. Her movie Kamasutra 3D has never released but Sherlyn Chopra got huge popularity, but she failed to cash in on it.

She was also the part of India’s most controversial show Bigg Boss, and she also did some item songs and roles in Bollywood films. She was last seen in Wajah Tum Ho. The actress has also had some south films to her credit; however, she is back to making news once again.