Shekhar Suman to pay tribute to legendary singers

Actor-host Shekhar Suman is set to pay a musical tribute to legendary singers Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Mohammed Rafi and Manna Dey by putting together a handpicked collection of romantic numbers mostly from the 1960s and 1970s, reports IANS.

Shekhar’s maiden musical series of the concert will begin from February 3 here and conclude in May. He will share the stage with other upcoming talents, read a statement. The concert, in association with Panache Media, will travel to cities like Pune, New Delhi and Bengaluru.

The event, titled Dil Se, will also have Shekhar interacting with the audience. “I have been rigorously doing riyaaz over the years for nearly three hours every day. Currently, I am being trained by Debpriya Adhikary, a singing maestro from Kolkata, over Skype. I think I have finally reached a point where I can sound like a proficient singer without an auto-tuner,” Shekhar said.

“This concert is a first of its kind multi-city initiative that I’ll be executing with my professional partner Randhir Roy. I’m in all honesty both nervous and excited about this new challenge,” he added. Roy expects a footfall of more than 7,000 attendees in every city. Roy has worked closely with Shekhar on all his theatrical productions, and said, “I have always seen his finesse as a musician and hence, I decided to design a national tour”.