Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Christmas2017
#Virushka
#Flashback2017
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#2GScamVerdict
Home / Entertainment / Shekhar Kapur is impressed by this 100-year-old woman in MP, Find out why!

Shekhar Kapur is impressed by this 100-year-old woman in MP, Find out why!

— By FPJ Web Desk | Dec 26, 2017 12:20 pm
FOLLOW US:

Life teaches you in many ways, it is the best teacher. While some seek knowledge from life, others learn by staying it in the same place for many years. The experience of life that shapes the outlook of a person, irrespective of education and profession. And this 100-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh is just proving this.

Recently, film-maker Shekhar Kapur met a woman who is apparently a 100-year-old, and it’s her simplicity and wisdom that moved Kapur. It happened as Kapur tweeted a picture of the lady and captioned it as, “She’s 100 years old. Served tea in the same spot for 50 years. Remembers serving Nehru tea too. Still laughs and jokes about her life. Sit with her and you are engulfed by her amazing aura. Great tea too. I travel the world searching for myself. And she found herself right here.”

According to reports, the woman sells tea outside a nationalised bank in Khajuraho in MP. Her enthusiasm to work even at this age is really commendable. Interestingly, she also makes fun of herself as well, which most people are unable to do. Meanwhile, Kapur’s social media post got positive remarks, saying the 100-year-old woman is inspiring.


Check out some of the interesting reactions:

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK