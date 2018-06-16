Shekhar Kapur appreciating ‘Zero’ teaser is biggest compliment: Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur appreciating the teaser of his upcoming film “Zero” is the biggest compliment. Kapur had complimented the film’s teaser on Twitter and had said that he was looking forward to “Zero”.

“Every time I see trailer for ‘Zero‘, I can’t help smiling. Really looking forward to the film. It seems to have the same sense of joy and fun we made ‘Mr India’ with. And really good VFX too SRK,” the director tweeted.

To which, Shah Rukh replied on Friday: “Thank you my friend. You appreciating and smiling is the biggest compliment for the teaser. Will show you stuff soon. Love.”

“Zero” features Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions have joined hands for “Zero”, produced by Gauri Khan. The movie, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.