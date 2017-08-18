She may be dating Ranveer Singh, but Deepika Padukone still likes Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone always surprises us with a new things, and this time it seems she wants to patch up with Ranbir Kapoor again. Yes, you heard it right.

Recently, Neetu Singh posted a picture of Ranbir Kapoor on Instagram and this picture was liked by Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone. Deepika doesn’t follow Neetu on Instagram. But, then also she liked Ranbir’s photo.

These days, Deepika is said to be dating Ranveer Singh. In fact, since today morning their kissing photo has gone viral on the Internet. The shot in question was a part of the photoshoot done by the two actors way back in 2015 for Vogue. There are also some rumours of them parting ways, but nothing is confirmed as yet.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone worked together for the first time in 2013 in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and ever since, they are believed to be a couple.