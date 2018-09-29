She is trying to set an example by not shying away: Tanushree Dutta’s sister Ishita speaks on allegations against Nana Patekar

Former Miss India Tanushree Dutta who was last seen on-screen in 2010 recently returned from an eight year sabbatical from the US. However, she has hit the headlines for alleging veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment. Patekar in 2008 while filming for Horn Ok Please. She had also claimed she was not just pushed but also intimidated by Nana Patekar on the sets. However, Nana Patekar has denied her claims.

Recently in an interview with Bollywoodlife, Tanushree’s sister Ishita Dutta who is also an actress opened up about the incident and said that she and her family knew about it because they face it and what happened 10 years ago was wrong.

“What she is trying to achieve is that she is trying to set an example. If something like this happens, it is not your fault. You should not shy away from it. And speak about it,” Ishita added further.

Furthermore, Ishita said, “I still remember, I was at home and I saw the video; people jumping on the car, banging the glass, the horrified and terrified face of my sister and family. I was so scared because I wasn’t there with them. I didn’t know what to do. That memory will never go away.”

Many Bollywood celebs have supported Tanushree Dutta on the issue. These include Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Raveena Tandon, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and Twinkle Khanna.

However, in an interaction with Mirror Now, Nana Patekar said, “What can I say why she is saying it? How do I know why she is saying this? What does she mean by sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on the set with me. I’ll take legal action against her. But it is waste telling media about it because you will play up anything. Whatever people want to say, they can say. But I will continue doing my work.”

Now, Nana Patekar’s lawyer Rajendra Shikodkar in an official statement has said a legal notice is being sent to Tanushree. Watch this space for more updates on the same.