Shatrughan Sinha was offered ‘Ittefaq’, says Sonakshi Sinha
Mumbai: Sonakshi Sinha said her actor-politician father Shatrughan Sinha was first offered 1969 film “Ittefaq” but Rajesh Khanna eventually played the lead role in the Yash Chopra-directed movie.
Sonakshi said working on the remake was a good opportunity for her as the role helped her ditch the quintessential good girl image that she has in Hindi films.
“My dad was supposed to do the original ‘Ittefaq’ and I am there in the remake version, so it’s a big thing for me. I think life has come full circle to me,” Sonakshi told reporters here at a promotional event of “Ittefaq” last night.
“I am upset that I have been the quintessential good girl of Hindi cinema… There are two sides to me and that is what attracted me to do the film.”
The soon-to-be-released film “Ittefaq” is directed by Abhay Chopra and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma Productions and BR Studios.
Besides Sonakshi, the remake features Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna. It is set for November 3 release.