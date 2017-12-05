Shashi Kapoor will continue to inspire us: Sonam Kapoor
Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor on Tuesday mourned the death of veteran actor-filmmaker Shashi Kapoor and says that he will continue to inspire her.
Sonam shared a famous dialogue by Shashi from the film “Silsila” on Twitter and captioned it: “With the passing of an icon like Shashi Kapoor, the importance and influence of the work we do shines even brighter. Shashi Uncle was a star of Indian cinema and I know he will continue to inspire us!”
The veteran matinee star breathed his last at 5.20 p.m. at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Monday after a period of hospitalisation. The last rites of the 79-year-old actor took place at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium at 12 noon on Tuesday.
Large numbers of Bollywood personalities visited Kapoor’s Prithvi House on Monday night to pay their respects to the late actor, a member of the Kapoor dynasty that has dominated the Hindi film industry for decades.
Sonam said that it’s a sad day for Indian cinema.
“An incredibly sad day for Indian cinema, we’ve lost one of our greatest actors and the entire industry mourns. Shashi Uncle wasn’t just a brilliant actor but also a great human and we miss him greatly,” she added.
The veteran actor-filmmaker was wrapped in the tricolour for his last rites at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium.