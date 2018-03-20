Shashi Kapoor, Sridevi tributes at New York Indian Film Festival

New York: The New York Indian Film Festival will pay tributes to Bollywood icons, Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi.

While Sridevi passed away on February 24 in Dubai, Shashi Kapoor had died last year. Kapoor, who appeared in Merchant-Ivory films such as “The Householder,” will be honoured with the screenings of “Shakespeare Wallah” and “Heat and Dust”, the organisers said in a statement.

To honour Sridevi, her 2012 hit “English Vinglish,” which was set in New York, will be screened during the festival.

The fest opens on May 7 with “Nude,” a Marathi-language film directed by Ravi Jadhav. The story revolves around a single mother who gets a job as a nude model at an art school but fears the judgement of others and keeps her job a secret.

Closing night film on May 12 is Hansal Mehta’s “Omerta,” starring Rajkumar Rao.

“NYIFF is known around the world for its top-notch, out-of-the-box programming, and this year is no different. The New York audience is sophisticated, well-travelled, educated and discerning; as such, our content reflects what we think will resonate with the cinephiles of this cosmopolitan city and will keep them coming back for more,” said founder Aroon Shivdasani.