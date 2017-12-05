Shashi Kapoor laid to rest in Mumbai, Big B, SRK pay last respects; see pictures

Mumbai: Legendary Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor was cremated with state honours at the Santacruz Hindu crematorium in Mumbai. A number of Bollywood celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, apart from family members Rishi and Randhir Kapoor, arrived at Prithvi house to pay last respects to the Shashi Kapoor.

On Monday, December 4, the Bollywood film industry was in shock over the sad demise of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, who breathed his last at 5.20 pm at Kokilaben hospital due to ill-health. He was admitted to hospital on Sunday night for chest infection.

Here are a few pictures from Shashi Kapoor’s funeral:

Celebrities such as Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Shyam Benegal, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ayan Mukherji, Hansal Mehta, Nandita Das, Lara Dutta with husband Mahesh Bhupati, and Maharashtra politician Ramdas Athawale were amongst those who paid their respects to the actor.

Writer Salim Khan, who gave Shashi Kapoor the iconic one-line “Mere paas ma hai” in Deewar along with Javed Akhtar, was there as well.

An emotional Bachchan, who also visited the veteran actor’s residence to pay their respects, was seen hugging the actor’s family members.

Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor and Aamir Khan were amongst those present at the residence for a prayer meet earlier in the day. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Poonam Dhillon, Shakti Kapoor, Dev Mukherjee, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Suresh Oberoi and Saroj Khan were also present at the cremation.

Kapoor was born March 18, 1938 in Kolkata and he was the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor. He made his debut as a lead actor in 1961 with Dharmaputra. He was also a lead actor in superhit movies like, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Deewar, Namak Halal, Kaala Pathar and Kabhie Kabhie among others.

Shashi and his wife Jennifer Kendal set up the Prithvi Theatre in 1978 in Mumbai’s Juhu locality. Jennifer died of cancer in 1984. Kapoor is survived by two son, Kunal Kapoor and Karan Kapoor. and daughter Sanjana Kapoor.

Shashi Kapoor, who won several national film awards, was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2011. He received the Dadasahed Phalke Award in 2015. RIP!

(With PTI inputs)