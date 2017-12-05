Shashi Kapoor funeral to be held at 12:00 pm in Santacruz crematorium today

Mumbai: The funeral of late veteran actor Shashi Kapoor will be held today at 12:00 pm at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai. Kapoor passed away at Kokilaben Hospital on Monday at 5.20 pm in Mumbai.

Shashi Kapoor was unwell for the past few days and was undergoing treatment in Mumbai hospital. He was admitted on Sunday night for chest infection.

Kapoor was born March 18, 1938 in Kolkata and he was the youngest son of Prtithviraj Kapoor. He made his debut as a lead actor in 1961 with Dharmaputra. He was also a lead actor in superhit movies like, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Deewar, Namak Halal, Kaala Pathar and Kabhie Kabhie among others.

Shashi and his wife Jennifer Kendal set up the Prithvi Theatre in 1978 in Mumbai’s Juhu locality. Jennifer died of cancer in 1984. Kapoor is survived by two son, Kunal Kapoor and Karan Kapoor. and daughter Sanjana Kapoor.